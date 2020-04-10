Jane Street Group LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

