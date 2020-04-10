Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,658 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 248,497 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 553.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 347,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 294,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 282,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $54.50.

