Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.