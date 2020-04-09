Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.81.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

