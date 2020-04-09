Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at UBS Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.84.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.