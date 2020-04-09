IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,253 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $338.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.42. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.15 and a 12-month high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

