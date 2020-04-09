Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

NYSE:VLO opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

