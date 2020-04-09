Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 316.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,912,000 after acquiring an additional 187,514 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.11.

NYSE:BA opened at $146.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.39 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

