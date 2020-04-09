AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

