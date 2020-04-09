Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Nomura from $66.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 327,894 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Comerica by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 872,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,570,000 after purchasing an additional 299,087 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

