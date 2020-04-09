Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,709 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,640,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

