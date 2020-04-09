Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $41.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

