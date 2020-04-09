Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 0.1% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

General Electric stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

