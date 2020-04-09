Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 27,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 36,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

