71,939 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 580.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $674.92 million, a PE ratio of -70.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

