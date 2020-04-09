IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 13,422 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.85 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

