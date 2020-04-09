Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 61.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 27.7% during the first quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 79,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -176.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

