Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,973.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

