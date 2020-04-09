Man Group plc Has $1.54 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.64 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

