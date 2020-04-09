IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,664 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.84. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

