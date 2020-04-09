Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

