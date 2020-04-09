CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

CNXM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:CNXM opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $729.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.