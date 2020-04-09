MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Trading 13.8% Higher

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)’s share price traded up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $6.48, 4,591,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,935,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.