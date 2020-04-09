Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 109,114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Calavo Growers by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,996,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

