Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $489,000 in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Copa by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Copa from to in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

