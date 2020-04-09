Coastal Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.84.

NYSE:BAC opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.