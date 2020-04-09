Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

