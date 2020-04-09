IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

