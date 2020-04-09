Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

VUG opened at $166.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

