Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.