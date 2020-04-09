Investment House LLC Sells 3,415 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

