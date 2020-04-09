Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $243,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $6,712,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.