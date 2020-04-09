Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 800 AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in AFLAC by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $37.77 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.