Man Group plc Invests $1.63 Million in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Allegheny Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 962,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 434,575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,459,000 after acquiring an additional 336,995 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 243,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,514 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

