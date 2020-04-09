Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,475,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,383,000 after acquiring an additional 628,520 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 47.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

