Coastal Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Nike by 16.8% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Nike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth $625,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

