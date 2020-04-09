Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 914,741 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,599,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 829,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,329,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 727,520 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in First Horizon National by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,660,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,490,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FHN. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

