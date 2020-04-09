E&G Advisors LP Has $307,000 Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 111.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 234,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Shares of XPO opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

