Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

