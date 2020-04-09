New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.30% of New Senior Investment Group worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after buying an additional 1,057,079 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 543,225 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 333,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 291,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 89,500 shares of New Senior Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $572,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at $632,806.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Milner acquired 50,000 shares of New Senior Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $2.54 on Thursday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.47%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNR shares. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

