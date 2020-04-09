Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 9,582 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Amedisys worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Amedisys by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Amedisys stock opened at $184.55 on Thursday. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.53.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa L. Kline acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.63 per share, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

