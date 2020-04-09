Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Barclays lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

