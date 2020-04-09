Coastal Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

