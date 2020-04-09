PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

