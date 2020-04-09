Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 57,881 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

KR opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

