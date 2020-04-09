Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $477,000 Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.1% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 181.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 32.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $249.25 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

