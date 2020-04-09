Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $116.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.89.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.06.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

