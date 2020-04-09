Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 333,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $219.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.79.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

