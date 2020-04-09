Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

