Investment House LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Twitter by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Twitter by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $224,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global downgraded Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

TWTR stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,684 shares of company stock valued at $9,351,737. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.